Slain boxer's family thank people of Limerick for support

THE heartbroken family of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy have thanked Limerick people for their solidarity in the wake of his tragic death.

In a post to the social network Facebook, Kevin’s aunt Miriam Tully Lysaght said the family will be “forever grateful” to the boxer’s home city for their thoughts.

Hundreds of people were at the Holy Family Church in Southill to pay their last respects to the John Carew Park man, 20, who was being primed to be a boxing superstar.

Ms Tully Lysaght said: “On behalf of Tracey [his mum], Kevin and Emma [his fiancee], they would like to thank their family, friends, community of O’Malley Park, Carew Park, St Francis Boxing Club and all the people that travelled from afar and for the lovely flowers and Mass cards. All your kind words and tributes prove that all the good people outweigh the bad and we will be forever grateful to you all.”

At the funeral, a letter read on behalf of his sister Simone stated: “We shared the best memories and I adored the ground you walked on. I always spoke so highly of you as any big sister would. I had the absolute pleasure of calling you my one and only brother. I regret never telling you enough how much I loved you.”

Simone recalled how she taught Kevin to ride his bike, and the pair did driving lessons together “because, you big softie, you couldn’t take Dad giving out about your driving”.

A poem from the family’s neighbour in Carew Park, Michelle Long, was written and read out at the requiem Mass.

"The cheers for fights still go on, They are just cheering louder in pride now that you're gone,

Everyone left saddened and mad, For the loss of life taken knowing what you would have had,

A boy of talent so hearted and true, All of Limerick affected by you,

While standing together in a time of sorrow, Terrified in knowing we're not promised tomorrow,

Pass on the strength and the courage you had, To all of your family, especially your mam and dad,

Don't worry about your baby, she's already full of love, Protected by her angel Daddy above,

Her mammy will remind her and tell her of you, And how you loved her mammy true

So fists held high as you stand in the cloud, Know you have done Limerick proud,

Hope you have found in your peace in heaven, you won't be forgotten,

Limerick's boxer Kevin.