Burglars kicked in door of Limerick house in broad daylight

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a brazen break-in during broad daylight at a house in Castletroy.

At around 5.40pm last Thursday, July 4, a white van pulled up outside a house at Bru Na Gruadan in Castletroy. Two males and a female got out of the van and kicked in the front door of the property.

The perpetrators clearly knew what they were after as they searched the house quickly before leaving. They did not, however, take anything from the house.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this burglary. There would have been many people around this area at 5.40pm last Thursday. Please get in touch with Henry St. Garda Station at 061 212400,” asked Garda John Finnerty.