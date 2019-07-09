Sadness as popular Limerick pub ceases trading

THERE is sadness in the city following the sudden closure of a prominent local pub.

The final pints were pulled at the Windmill Pub in Henry Street on Saturday night before it ceased trading on Sunday.

It has been a fixture in the street for decades. But, a sign placed at the entrance this week has confirmed it is closed “for reorganisation”.

It is coupled with a To Let sign.

A source close to the business says: “It will re-open as soon as we can find someone to take it on. We are just looking for someone to re-let it it to. New tenants. Hopefully it will be open again very shortly.”

They added there has been significant interest in taking the business on, but acknowledged “It’s early days”.

“It's a top class location, and a top class premises. It's a nicely laid out pub, with nice little corners,” they added.

The closure of the pub once again highlights the issues that particular sector is facing, with lifestyle changes, and stricter drink-driving laws hitting publicans.

Metropolitan district leader Cllr James Collins, who is a publican himself, said: “A lot of pubs, both city and rural have become quieter, particularly in 2019. There are a lot of factors which are changing people's habits and lifestyle habits. People are not going to the pub as often as they did in the past.”

He said he is disappointed at the closure of the Windmill Pub, particularly as Willie Sexton’s pub opposite had only recently re-opened.

“I thought we were turning the corner in terms of the bar trade in the city at least. Obviously, the Windmill was not able to sustain it,” he said.

Another publican who serves in the metropolitan district, Independent councillor Fergus Kilcoyne added: “What is happening in the pub trade, and its detrimental to our business. People who do go out, and they do the right thing by getting a taxi home are being caught the following morning going to work, or going to the hospital. A customer of mine in Patrickswell was caught on Christmas morning after coming out of the Redemptorists Church.”

He starkly predicted that in the next decade, at least 50% of rural pubs may close.​

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “I'm sorry to hear the sad news, and again, thy were members of the trading community in Limerick City, and I'd wish them the best with any future endeavours.”