Video wins Limerick school RSA award

Kilbehenny National School pupils have danced their way to the top to take first place in the Road Safety Authority’s Safe Cross Code Dance competition.

In a public poll against four other shortlisted schools, Kilbehenny National School, with just 78 pupils enrolled, emerged victorious, getting more than 45% of the public vote with 12,845 votes.

The school was presented with 30 electronic tablets plus an engraved award.

The school’s dance video is set within their classroom and out on schoolgrounds, recreating a ‘busy road’.

The video opens with the Safe Cross Code team reminding their fellow students to put on their high visibility jackets.

They all perform the Safe Cross Code dance together and help each other cross the road.

Moyagh Murdoch, chief executive, Road Safety Authority said: “It is never too early to educate our young people on safe behaviours on the road side as well as in the car.

“This includes wearing high visibility clothing when out cycling/walking and using the safe cross code when crossing the road.

“It is important that our children remember and use the Safe Cross Code just as we all did as children.”