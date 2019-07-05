Heartbreaking: Callous owner abandons dog in cruel game of fetch in Limerick estate

A HEARTBREAKING story of a dog being abandoned in a Limerick estate has been brought to the attention of Limerick Animal Welfare.

A dog was dumped in a Limerick housing estate after a person threw a ball from a parked car. When the canine companion followed the ball, presumably with the intention of playing a game of fetch, the driver drove off, leaving the poor pet behind.

In a Facebook post, the animal charity shared the heart-wrenching tale where it has attracted the attention of hundreds of well-wishers.

The post reads: “How could someone do this? The person opened the door threw a ball and drove away while their faithful pet followed the ball thinking he was going to play. How very sad to do this to man's best friend.

“Every effort is being made by residents and LAW to bring this little dog to safety but so far he is avoiding us.”

The dog is believed to be staying close to ball which was thrown from the car, presumably attracted by the familiar scent.

“He is moving quickly but staying in the area where he has his ball in one garden that he returns to near where he was abandoned.

His cruel owner's scent is on the ball and he is hoping that familiar person will return. No matter how they are treated they will love you till the end.

“Kind people are feeding him until we can gain his trust and bring him to safety. The one person he trusted let him down heart breaking to have to see the anxiety this little creature is going through.

“Just Thankful it is not Winter time but that would not have mattered to this cruel awful person. He has water and food and he will have lots of TLC very soon."