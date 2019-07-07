Limerick man had crack cocaine and cannabis plants at home

SIGNIFICANT quantities of cocaine were found at the home of man who was on bail following the discovery of a grow house at his previous home.

Joseph Hayes, 56, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including cultivating cannabis and possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

Sergeant Mick Dunne told Limerick Circuit Court 20 cannabis plants, with a potential street value of €16,000, were found in the attic Mr Hayes’ then home in Johnsgate village on December 10, 2014.

In addition to the cannabis plants, a number of pellets containing crack cocaine, worth more than €4,000, were found in a runner during a search of his bedroom.

Mr Hayes – a separated father-of-two – made some admissions and claimed the cannabis was for his personal use. However, Sgt Dunne said text messages on his phone indicated he was involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told Mr Hayes was charged and released on bail on May 27, 2016 but that cocaine worth more than €9,800 was found when a house at Courtbrack Avenue, Dock Road Limerick was searched on May 31, 2018.

Garda Kevin Motherway said the drugs were found in clothing belonging to the defendant in the bathroom and bedroom.

A sum of €870 in cash was seized along with three mobile phones and other paraphernalia.

Barrister Laurence Goucher said his client, who sat in a wheelchair during the hearing, has another similar prosecution ‘in the system’ and he asked that all matters be finalised together at the end of this month.