‘Real food, real people, real friendly’ is Limerick Milk Market way

Tell us a bit about the Limerick Milk Market

The Milk Market is an historic all weather market. It’s one of the oldest in Ireland, and is a venue in the heart of the city which hosts over 80 traders on a Saturday. A truly special place, there are two smaller cafe experience days on Friday and Sunday plus events throughout the year, family fun days, day time events and night time concerts that would cater to adults only.

Tell us a little about the strategic plan the trustees are embarking upon

The Trust is seeking to undertake a strategic renewal in the near future that will feature wide stakeholder engagement to future proof what is a Market and Community events space serving the people of Limerick since 1852.

What does your role entail?

As general manager, the role is varied across a lot of business functions but it’s an enjoyable role that never gets boring! You learn something new every day that’s for sure.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised in Limerick city, where I still live to this day.

What is your educational background?

I studied Bbs accounting and finance at the University of Limerick, as well as an information manager higher diploma.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started working in the Milk Market over seven years ago in an entry level position, working in various roles over the years and undergoing a number of in house and external training/development courses. I was very fortunate to be selected as the general manager from an external recruitment process three years ago.

Why did you decide to join the company?

An opportunity arose to work with the Market seven years ago and given the history, character and people that are here, it has always been a thoroughly enjoyable place to work. We say ‘real food, real people, real friendly’ as one of our unofficial mottos.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

My goals include undergoing the strategic review and attracting more events to the market. I’d also like to upgrade the upstairs seating area.

Who do you admire in business?

There are so many inspirational individuals here in Limerick alone that have the right amount of pride and passion in what they do along with humility, empathy and determination; from sole traders in the market that have a dynamic mix of creativity and reliance; to leaders of some of the larger firms here that are physically changing the landscape and the perception of Limerick for the better. There is something to be learnt from all of them.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

Not really but I do like the saying ‘There is no elevator to success’ probably because it’s so true and inspiring at the same time.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I enjoy walking with my two dogs. Favourites of mine include the three bridges walk, the Plassey Bank and Curraghchase.

I also like going for the occasional cycle, some garden/DIY projects and watching Munster and the Irish rugby teams play!