Limerick-based pharma company chooses 22q11  as charity partner 

STAFF at the Wyeth plant in Askeaton have a long history of supporting people in need and each year run fundraising events for various organisations, charities or deserving causes.

This year, the chosen charity is 22q11 Ireland, a chromosomal disorder affecting some 150 families across the country.

At an event in Askeaton to announce the partnership between 22q11 Ireland and Wyeth which was attended by children from Ballysteen and Askeaton Junior national schools, Wyeth manager Antonio Prochilo, said staff had chosen this charity due to the essential knowledge and support it provides to families affected by 22q11 Deletion Syndrome (DS).

“We aim to raise further awareness for this complex condition and to support the charity in continuing its efforts.”

John Ryan, representing 22q11 Ireland said the partnership would help them to conduct essential research into the condition and would enable them to continue support services to the families affected.

“We are a wholly voluntary charity, so support such as this is vital if we are to continue to help those affected by 22q11 DS. Many thanks to Wyeth Nutritionals and its staff for this commitment. We are so excited to see what the next two years will bring.”

22q11 DS is a condition with over 180 different symptoms caused by micro-deletion of the 22nd chromosome and is not widely understood. Lack of awareness of the condition can cause distress to the children affected and those involved in their care.

A proportion of children born with 22q11 DS are on the autism spectrum, some will develop psychiatric issues and many experience anxiety and struggle in school.

22q11 Ireland was set up to provide professional support, help and accurate information to families about the condition and also supports, research.

This year and next, staff at Wyeth will run a number of fund-raisers for the organisation.