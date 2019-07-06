GoFundMe page raising money for new Limerick Mosque

A FUNDRAISER is underway to collect the funds needed to build a new Mosque in Limerick city.

A GoFundMe account was set up by the Al-noor Mosque Islamic Centre which currently has an address at 17 and 18 John Street.

The fundraiser has raised €860 of €20,150 goal since it started in October 2018.

The proposed site of the new Mosque is number 13, Broad Street.

A message on the GoFundMe page reads:

“Buying a new place for Masjid at number 13 Broad Street and Rear of 12 Broad Street, Limerick. Ireland

“The balances required are as follows. Total purchase price is €113,944.18. We have in the Masjid account €93,794.18 We need €20,150 to complete the total balances. May Allah bless you with lots of happiness and peace amen.”

An application for planning permission has also been placed with Limerick City and County Council for number 13 Broad Street. The application was been placed by Issa Timan on April 4, 2019.

The application is for “a change of use from existing commercial building into a proposed mosque. The development will consist of a change of internal layout, installation of mezzanine floor, alterations to front elevation and all associated site works.”

Currently, the property is registered for commercial use, with the last business being an industrial equipment supplier.

It is believed there are over 2,000 members of the Islamic community in Limerick, with four mosques spread across the city.

The call for the new Mosque also comes after Limerick’s first Muslim councillor was elected in May of this year.

Abul Kalam Azad Talukder was elected on Friday May 24, on the final count (count 14), in the Limerick City West area.