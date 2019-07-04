Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick boxing star Kevin Sheehy

FUNERAL arrangements for the late Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy have been announced this Thursday morning.

Kevin will be reposing at Crosses Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, between 4.30pm and 7pm this Friday.

His Requiem Mass will take place at Holy Family church in Southill at 11am, followed by burial at Mount St Oliver.

Fellow clubmates at St Francis boxing club will form a guard of honour for the boxing star, from the church to the cemetery.

Kevin, 20, of John Carew Park, was murdered in the early hours of Monday morning when he was struck by an SUV on Hyde Road.

A man was charged in connection with his murder at Limerick District Court this week.

Logan Jackson, 29, of Longford Road, Coventry, England was remanded in custody by Judge Marian O’Leary until the next hearing on Tuesday, July 9.