Musical tribute to past pupil who helped secure $10,000 for Limerick school

AS a young boy attending the old Ahalin school in Knockaderry, Michael Dowling had a great yearning to play an instrument.

“I wanted to play the violin but we had no money back then and there were no instruments,” he said, when he returned last week to the new Ahalin school, as an honoured guest.

But now, Michael’s involvement with the Irish American Partnership has led to the school receiving a gift of $10,000 to buy o 60 up tmusical instruments which will be loaned to pupils for daily music lessons. “You have a chance now to play an instrument,” he told the 120 or so pupils who enthusiastically demonstrated their singing and playing prowess to Michael and his family in a delightful 30-minute recital on the last day of school.

Michael Dowling is president and chief executive of Northwell, one of the top three not-for-profit medical providers in the US and runs an organisation of some 69,000 employees, in 21 hospitals and over 500 medical centres. He has been named as one of the top 25 health leaders in the US and was grand marshal of the New York parade last year.

But, Ahalin principal Bríd Leahy told the gathering of pupils, staff and members of Michael’s family: “He has not forgotten where he came from.”

The grant, she said, had been made by the Partnership “in honour of Michael’s passion for education, leadership in his community and prominence as an influential member of the Irish diaspora.”

“This wonderful initiative will enhance student life, increase educational outcomes and promote Irish music and culture,” she said.

It,means, she explained, that by this time next year, every pupil in the school from third class up will be playing an instrument. On behalf of the school community and parish, she thanked Michael, saying: “You have allowed this to happen.”

“I grew up just a mile from here but I didn’t go to this school,” Michael Dowling told the gathering but he did remember when the new Ahalin school was being built which opened in 1967.

He also recalled his hurling days with Knockaderry and with the Limerick senior team of 1971 that won the National League.

“When you play hurling, you play as a team, you work hard, you win,”Michael told the pupils. “If you don’t win you know you have done your best. You will never win by going out and half-doing anything.”

“Everything you get is a result of hard work,” he continued.

“You work as a team which means you support one another, shoulder to shoulder.”

Afterwards, Michael said it had been an emotional return, bringing back memories. Ahalin school in his time was very different. “It was very tough back then. There was a lot of corporal punishment, a whole different world,” he said.

But he was astounded by the depth of talent in the school. And very moved by the reception he had received. “It is humbling in many ways to have a school doing this,” he said.

“My part in it was very, very small,” he added.