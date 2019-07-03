Limerick restaurant awarded two AA rosettes for excellence

The East Room Restaurant at Plassey House at the University of Limerick has recently been awarded 2 AA rosettes in recognition of culinary excellence. It is now one of two establishments in Limerick to achieve this accreditation, the other being Adare Manor.

The rosettes are awarded for excellence in cuisine and are AA equivalents to Michelins stars accreditation. This coveted achievement is awarded solely on the basis that the restaurant demonstrates exceptionally high standards of cuisine.

In awarding AA Rosettes, the AA Hospitality inspectors place significant emphasis not only on the final product, but also the produce used by the restaurant.

In particular, the AA’s inspectors praised the East Room and Chef Derek Fitzpatrick for working closely with local and artisan suppliers to ensure that the menu always offers the best of what is in season.

Commenting on the award Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, stated “This is a huge achievement for the entire team at the East Room Restaurant located at the White House on the magnificent grounds of the University of Limerick. It is another success for the Limerick region in providing visitors from home and abroad with a variety of truly exceptional restaurants and hotels.

“In particular, the East Room Restaurant has shown a stunning commitment to using the best of what is local, including local foraging and produce grown on the rooftop gardens of the campus, to provide an unforgettable experience for the diner.”

On the most recent visit to the East Room Restaurant, the inspector was impressed with the well compiled menu displaying excellent seasonality of ingredients. In particular, the AA’s inspector commented that “a breast of duck was accurately cooked to a medium stage, meltingly tender with the leg also used as part of the dish. Meanwhile, Chef Derek Fitzpatrick and his team demonstrate a light touch to saucing, with clear flavours always to the fore.”

Derek Fitzpatrick, Head Chef, added: “Our team always strive for the highest standards and take great pride in the food we serve and service we provide. Our aim is to provide a superb fine dining experience at a price that is affordable.”