Love Island - Girls return from Casa Amor for dramatic recoupling

Tonight, the girls and boys will be reunited in the Villa as the Casa Amor relationship test comes to a close.

There will be a dramatic Recoupling as Curtis, Tommy, Danny, Jordan, Anton and Michael decide whether they want to remain true to the girl they are coupled up with, or whether they want to couple up with someone new. Equally, the girls who have been in Casa Amor - Amy, Molly-Mae, Maura, Anna, Lucie and Amber - also get to decide if they want to return to their original couple, or bring home someone new.

If both the girl and boy decide to stay true to their original couple, they will return to that couple.

If either the girl or boy decides to partner with someone new, they will form a new couple.

If anyone decides to stay true to their couple - but the other person has jumped ship - a new couple will be formed and the person left without a partner becomes single.

Any of the new girls or boys not coupled up with will be dumped.

It’s one of the most dramatic moments of the series so far…

A GAME OF DARES CAUSES A FEW RAISED EYEBROWS

The previous evening, both the Villa and Casa Amor play a game of beer pong. The Islanders have to try and land their ball in their opponent’s cup. If they manage to do it, the opponent then has to drink the contents - non alcoholic beer - plus complete the dare on the bottom of the cup.

In Casa Amor, new relationships are blossoming as Ovie reaffirms his interest in Anna and plants a kiss on her as the person he fancies most.

Maura, who is currently enjoying the company of both Dennon and Marvin, is tasked with snogging the Islander who she thinks has the nicest lips. After picking Marvin, she later confesses: "I could feel Dennon’s eyes burning, I just wanted the ground to open up and swallow me.”

She later admits in the Beach Hut that she is unsure out of Dennon or Marvin who might be her perfect match. She says: “Dennon is really funny and all I do is have belly aches laughing and then Marvin is more serious but he’s so mature and I love that.”

Meanwhile over In the Villa, without missing a beat, Curtis snogs Jourdan when dared to kiss the person he fancies most, which leaves his fellow Islanders with a few raised eyebrows.

CURTIS IS IN A PICKLE ABOUT HIS FEELINGS FOR AMY AND JOURDAN…

...WHILST AMY IS CRYSTAL CLEAR ON HER LOVE FOR CURTIS

In the Beach Hut, Curtis explains: “I just need to be true to myself… I’m always thinking about other people. I went in for that kiss with Jourdan to try and give me clarity to see if she is the girl for me or if it’s Amy.”

Later in the snug, Curtis seeks advice from best pal Tommy: “How has my head been turned? I was going to ask Amy to be my girlfriend… I’m in a tricky predicament.”

Tommy tells the dancer that he needs to speak to Jourdan and confess his feelings: “Sooner or later you’re going to have to make a decision… If I was in your position, I would go straight to Jourdan and say ‘This is how I feel’ and she needs to tell you how she’s feeling in order for you to move on.”

Seizing Tommy’s advice Curtis and Jourdan talk about their current situation.

As the pair are sat on the bean bags away from the other Islanders, Curtis admits to Jourdan: “I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating. I could see things working with her... But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days. Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone. This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction. You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

He continues: “I’m shocked, really shocked. I didn’t think I would be turned. I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now… If a Recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.”

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Amy drops a bombshell of her own and confesses to Molly-Mae that she is, in fact, in love with Curtis.

She says: “Before I left the Villa, I had started to have an inkling that I might love Curtis. He’s my absolute favourite person and I thought I loved him before I came away but then I thought, I don’t actually know what love is. Do I just really like him? How do you know when it crosses over into love? Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I’m like, this is love, 100 per cent. I never thought it would happen to me.”

She continues: “He’s my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don’t think I’m going to tell him though, I’m happy with my little secret that I know I love him.”

With Amy dropping the L-bomb whilst Curtis has been making moves on Jourdan, there is clearly trouble in paradise… but what lies in store for this couple?

A DRAMATIC RECOUPLING LOOMS AND THE GIRLS AND BOYS ARE QUESTIONING WHAT LIES AHEAD

In Casa Amor, Molly-Mae is thinking about Tommy and the fact his head has been turned before. She tells Amber and Amy: “You’ve not been in a position where your guy has had his head turned and I have. I have been in a position where Maura came in, how quickly did Tommy’s head turn? I hadn’t admitted to him how I felt about him so that’s understandable, but at the same time his head was like ding, ding, ding, new girl, alert, alert. I have everything to worry about because realistically it's happened once it could very easily happen again.”

Elsewhere, Lucie is getting closer to George as she encourages him to go in for a kiss as it might help her make her mind up about who she fancies more out of him or Stevie.

In the Beach Hut, she says: “I was doing these kiss eyes like, you can kiss me right now!.. It’s really hard because Stevie and George have both been asking me where my head’s at... I’m trying to hold back, not trying to get people’s hopes up. I just don’t know.”

In the Villa, Michael and Joanna are getting closer as they talk on the day beds. Michael tells her: “I’ve come back into being myself just from you being here. You being here and being around you has made me more like myself.”

Michael is sending Joanna strong signals and the pair share a kiss. But Michael still has Amber - who he is coupled up with - on his mind.

In the Beach Hut, he says: “Amber is an unbelievable girl but it's the little things that are playing on my mind at the minute. I am torn in the sense that I don’t want to hurt Amber but at the same time I’m enjoying Joanna’s company and how she’s making me feel.”

Later, Curtis and Tommy chat again about Curtis’ current predicament.

Curtis tells Tommy: “I’ve been lying in mine and Amy’s relationship without even realising it. There are things wrong in our relationship. I haven’t been expressing my feelings properly… But there are things wrong with it. I don’t like how sometimes Amy doesn’t do things. I don’t like the fact that Amy is so negative sometimes when she doesn’t need to be because she is talented, she’s smart. I don’t like these things. The fact that Jourdan has those things straight away has influenced me and changed my mind.”

With heads turning left, right and centre, it seems that everything could change tonight - so how will the couples look after the Recoupling and who will be dumped from the Island?

