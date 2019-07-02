UPDATE: Second man injured in fatal hit-and-run in Limerick city

GARDAI have confirmed that a second man, in his early 20s, was injured in the fatal hit-and-run that killed Limerick boxing star Kevin Sheehy.

Gardai have since upgraded the probe to a murder investigation, and a teenager and a man in his 20s are being detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street garda stations.

It has since emerged that a second man was injured in the serious incident, which occurred on Hyde Road at around 4.40am on Monday.

In a statement to the Limerick Leader, gardai said: "Gardaí can confirm that a man (early 20s) was also injured at the scene of Hyde Road, on Monday morning 4.40am. He received minor injuries and attended University Hospital Limerick and has since been discharged."

A post-mortem is currently being carried out by Dr Allen Cala, Locum Assistant State Pathologist at University Hospital Limerick.

The two arrested men are now detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station and Henry Street Garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.