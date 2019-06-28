Limerick city Bus Éireann single fares to drop to €1 for July in new initiative

THE NATIONAL Transport Authority (NTA) has announced a €1 Leap Card promotional single fare on Bus Éireann Limerick city bus services, to run from July 1 to July 28.

All passengers who present a valid Adult or Student TFI Leap Card can travel on any of the Limerick city routes for only €1 (cash fares remain the same).

The €1 fare is valid on Bus Éireann routes 301, 302, 303, 304, 304A, 305 and 306 which serve the city centre, Raheen, Caherdavin, St. Mary’s Park, major retail areas, the city’s main hospitals and third level institutes.

This provides a fantastic opportunity to travel throughout the city and avail of the festivals, events, and other experiences that Limerick has to offer this July.

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer, National Transport Authority, said: “With the recent release of the Government’s Climate Action Plan, there has never been a better time to switch to using the Transport for Ireland network.

“We want to do all we can to encourage people to use the bus system which is why we have reduced Leap fares.

“Getting more people on the bus is good for the city and good for the environment.”

The National Transport Authority introduce this promotional fare in Limerick city and hope to increase usage of public transport services within the City. Over the past year Bus Éireann city services have seen a 13.2% overall increase in passenger numbers.

For more information, timetables, and service improvements please see www.buseireann.ie/Limerick.