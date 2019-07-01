Sean, 14, honoured as a Limerick leader

A TEENAGER whose motto in life is ‘all things are possible’, has been named the Limerick Person of the Month.

It’s the latest honour for 14-year-old Sean Byrnes from Caherconreafy, Pallasgreen. Last December he was honoured with a Limerick Garda Divisional Youth Award and in April he was named a winner of the inaugural Garda National Youth Awards 2019 in the Special Achievement category

“This is excellent. I’m really delighted,” smiled Sean at the Limerick Person of the Month presentation at the Clayton Hotel this week.

Sean has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and is a wheelchair user but he won’t let it define him.

His vision is to start Limerick’s first hand trike club to encourage others with disabilities to take part in activities, be inspired and have fun.

Sean has experienced first-hand the benefits of sporting activities, how it has empowered him to be independent and to exceed.

“We have over €4,000 raised as of today,” Sean pointed out.

“That’s nearly three bikes we can buy now. The bikes cost between €1,500 to €2,000. They are quite expensive. I have one myself. They are great to allow you to go out and mix with other people,” Sean explained.

Sean and his mum Fiona took part in their fifth Great Limerick Run 10k to help them raise funds and support the Mid-West Spina Bifida Association.

The goal is to purchase five trikes suitable for different age groups.

“I’ve always been very active myself,” Fiona explained. “When Sean was in the buggy it was great as I could take him in the buggy but it came to an age then when I just couldn’t leave him at home. We got the bike when Sean was nine.

“We were very fortunate to get this bike from the CRC (Central Remedial Clinic) in Dublin from Deirdre McDonagh, five years ago.”

Sean moves the trike with the motion of his arms

“It’s great that other young people will get to use the bikes,” says Sean who is going into third year in Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in Doon.

Sharing is a key aspect of the new Limerick Hand Trike Club which has the slogan, Trike Something New.

“When we get the bike each person will have it for a couple of weeks and then pass it on and pass it on. In the meantime, hopefully, we will get a philanthropist or company to sponsor us for half a bike or a section of a bike or a full bike.

“The first child who had it for a couple of weeks will now have it for three months, four months and as time goes on we can say ‘this is your bike now’,” said Fiona

While the trike is never far from Sean’s side, he has a number of other sporting interests.

Sean is also a certified PADI Seal Team Diver. In the 2014/15 season he was awarded Irish junior wheelchair basketball blitz’s best young player of the year.

Sean is also a big Limerick hurling supporter and is hoping for a win on Sunday.

Sean was accompanied at the awards ceremony this week by his parents Fiona and John; Mary O’Mahony, Sean’s SNA teacher while he was in primary school; Noreen O’Dea, principal of Cloverfield National School, Sean’s primary school; family friends Petriona, Richie and Joe Enright and Cllr James Collins, former Mayor of Limerick.