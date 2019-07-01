Two new sergeants for County Limerick garda district but they lose superintendent

CHIEF Superintendent Gerry Roche has confirmed that a new sergeant will replace the recently retired Sgt Helen Holden in Cappamore.

There was concern in east Limerick that she wouldn’t be replaced or that it might drag on for months on end.

“I gave that undertaking when she was going that I would try and get a sergeant in there as soon as possible. It’s important because that sergeant looks after a number of stations,” said Chief Supt Roche.

The new Cappamore sergeant is Tipperary man Adrian Condon.

“Sgt Condon applied for the postion. He has served in Bruff as district clerk. He went to Roxboro and Cork on promotion but he always wanted to come back. It always makes a difference when it is someone who really wants to be there,” said Chief Supt Roche.

Sgt Condon is well-know, highly regarded and liked in the Bruff district.

Chief Supt Roche announced another addition in the Bruff district.

“Sergeant Lorraine Mulcahy was a garda in Henry Street. She is after being promoted so she is going out on promotion to Bruff,” said Chief Supt Roche.

Sgt Mulcahy is a daughter of Det Supt Declan Mulcahy who served as a detective inspector for many years in Limerick city. He was instrumental in helping bring down the crime gangs and was an intrinsic part of many major investigations. Chief Supt Roche has promised as the new recruits keep coming from Templemore he would bolster the County Limerick divisions.

“Sgt Barry Manton has gone to Rathkeale. He has transferred from Croom. He is being replaced by Sergeant Cathal O’Neill who came out from Roxboro Road. I have a new sergeant going in to Roxboro Road,” said Chief Supt Roche.

But while the Bruff district has got two new sergeants it has lost its superintendent in Brian Sugrue. He has been temporarily assigned to Roxboro Garda Station. It is not known how long the temporary assignment will last.

“Alan Cullen has gone in as acting superintendent in Bruff. He is a very seasoned and experienced inspector,” said Chief Supt Roche.

Newly elected Cappamore-based councillor Martin Ryan has welcomed the newly appointed Sgt Condon in Cappamore.

“It is fantastic to have someone appointed so quickly, especially to keep up the garda presence in the area. Helen [Holden] was with us a long time. We always got on well with her and had the greatest respect for her,” said Cllr Ryan, who promised a warm welcome for Sgt Condon.

However, he describes the temporary reassignment of Supt Sugrue as a “big loss to the Bruff area”.

“It is a pity. It has been said to me by a few people that they are disappointed to see him leaving,” said Cllr Ryan.

Fianna Fail colleague Deputy Niall Collins, pictured below, said Bruff has been treated like a “pre-school for superintendents”.

“It is gone beyond a joke at this stage. Supt Sugrue has done a superb job in his year in Bruff. He had led the new community policing plan, overseen the milk lorry text alert scheme, organised public meetings on rural isolation, mental health and crime prevention, and much more,” said Deputy Collins.

Now, he says, Bruff is back to an acting superintendent

“​Bruff is always the one sucking the hind teat. That is no reflection on Insp Cullen, who is an experienced and exemplary garda, but Bruff is always the one left standing in the game of superintendent musical chairs,” said Deputy Collins.