Greatest miracle of Lourdes is bringing Limerick and Tipp people together

LOURDES is responsible for 70 miracles but surely its greatest one is bringing Limerick and Tipperary people together in peaceful harmony.

Blighted by floods in the past, the Cashel and Emly pilgrimage with its 400 participants experienced a week of brilliant sunshine and spirituality. However, it wasn’t all love for your fellow man and woman.

Fr Pat Coffey, a former curate in Doon and spiritual director of youth, said the pilgrimage schedule was suspended for a time as the pilgrims divided into the Limerick and Tipperary colours for the round robin match.

“Thankfully the result was amicable as both counties remained in the championship. There was reconciliation all round!” smiled Fr Coffey. Things might have been different if the pilgrimage was on during Sunday’s Munster final!

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly led the pilgrimage assisted by director Fr Jimmy Donnelly, Doon parish priest, and the overall spiritual director Fr Joe Tynan, Kilteely-Dromkeen parish priest. Chief medical officer was once again Dr John O’Brien, Doon, who has recently retired.

Practically every County Limerick parish in the archdiocese was represented – Cappamore, Doon, Pallasgreen, Kilteely-Dromkeen, Murroe-Boher, Oola, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Caherconlish, Ballylanders, Galbally, Hospital and Herbertstown, Kilbehenny and Anglesboro, Knocklong and Glenbrohane, Knockainey.

“Among the parishes sending students and other senior helpers were Pallasgreen, Caherconlish, Oola, Murroe, Doon and Cappamore. Fifteen of the student volunteers attend schools in County Limerick: St John the Baptist Community School in Hospital, Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in Doon, and Laurel Hill in the city,” said Fr Coffey.

“The 72 came back rejoicing” is an apt line from the Bible to sum up the feedback from the 72 fifth year students drawn from parishes and schools, he said.

“The students excelled in their work with the 70 assisted pilgrims and interacted so well with the many other pilgrims who travelled on the annual pilgrimage from the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly. The theme of the pilgrimage was Blessed are the Poor for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.

“In truth, we all returned enriched by the wonderful experience that Lourdes offered us. It was truly an oasis of peace and harmony as all the various volunteer sections of the pilgrimage worked seamlessly and so well and so hard together,” said Fr Coffey.

At the end of every pilgrimage he asks the teenagers anonymously their thoughts on how it went. The answers are always enlightening.

The first question was what have you enjoyed most about the pilgrimage?

One response was: “The concert with the assisted pilgrims because it brought everyone together in laughter and fun. It was lovely seeing people expressing their talents. Nobody was afraid to get up and dance. It really proved how you don’t need drink, a DJ, flashing lights and being all dressed up to have a great time. It is a night I will remember always.”

To the question what did you learn about yourself? One response was: “I thought I wasn’t very into religion and that type of thing but ever since I came here I feel more spiritual and hopeful because of seeing how hard other people have it and how lucky I am.” The focus now is on next year’s pilgrimage which will be the 50th from the archdiocese on June 13 to 18.