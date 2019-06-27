Limerick solicitors show off defending skills on the field instead of court

NORMALLY Limerick solicitors go head-to-head in the courtroom but they united to take on Europe’s best.

The eighth edition of Eurolawyers took place in the University of Limerick from June 19 to June 23. It is a football tournament dedicated to teams composed exclusively of lawyers from European countries.

It brought approximately 40 teams from over 20 countries with a significant boost to the local economy.

Eurolawyers considered several cities in Europe but after visiting the potential destinations, Limerick got the nod.

Derek Walsh, secretary of the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association, said the tournament provided a wonderful opportunity for Limerick solicitors to promote Limerick city.

“Lawyers from across the city and county joined together to form the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association team,” said Derek, who captained the team.

Des Clohessy, manager, summonsed them to weekly training sessions for over two months to ensure they were in tip-top shape.

The games kicked off on Wednesday, June 19 and the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association were drawn to play against teams from Geneva, Rome, Hungary and Palermo.

The games were physical and competitive and after battling through a group phase, Limerick Solicitors Bar Association finally went out of the competition, losing 1 – 0 to a spirited and talented Palermo side.

“On behalf of the Limerick Solicitors Bar Association I would like to thank the organisers of the Eurolawyers and also UL for hosting this fantastic event. We wore the Limerick colours with pride and whilst we went down at the last hurdle all the guys put in a monumental effort and left everything on the pitch,” said Derek.

The panel was made up of Derek Walsh, Keating Connolly Sellors – Limerick city; Cathal Minihane Clohessy Minihane – Limerick city; David Mchugh BL (barrister, South Western Circuit); Declan Duggan, Declan Duggan & Co. Solicitors – Charleville; Paul Bergin, O’Neill & Company Solicitors – Limerick city; Eanna Bane, Keating Connolly Sellors – Limerick city; Jack Nicholas BL (barrister, South Western Circuit); Kieran O’Donovan, Tynan O’Donovan Solicitors – Limerick city; Kevin Sherry, Dermot G. O’Donovan Solicitors – Limerick city; Neil O’Gorman, Holmes O’Malley Sexton– Limerick city; Padraig Mawe Solicitors – Limerick city; Paddy Moroney, Meehan Moroney Solicitors – Limerick city; Alan O’Callaghan, O’Callaghan Daly Solicitors – Limerick city; Trevor Bowles, Trevor Bowles Solicitors – Limerick city; William O’Keefe, Legal Aid Board – Limerick city; Shane Power, Sweeney McGann Solicitors– Limerick city; James Barron, Sweeney McGann Solicitors – Limerick city; Peter O’Dea, O’Connor O’Dea solicitors - Newcastle West; Pat Nicholas BL (barrister, South Western Circuit); David O’Brien, McMahon O’Brien Tynan Solicitors – Limerick city; Bryan Sheahan, David Sheehan & Co. Solicitors – Limerick city; Cathal Quirke – John JM Power & Co. Solicitors, Hospital; Sean Fitzgerald, Holmes O’Malley Sexton – Limerick city.