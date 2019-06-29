John Hayes honoured at the O’Malley Chieftain Awards in Limerick

THE O’MALLEYS have gone all around the globe.

Just one of countless examples is a James O’Malley who emigrated to New Zealand in the late 1800s. A few years ago it was discovered that in a small rural school of 32 pupils in Central Otago 18 were O’Malleys! At the weekend, the annual O’Malley Gathering took place in Limerick city under the stewardship of Castletroy man and clan chieftain Brendan O’Malley. Descendants came from all over Ireland and the world.

Brendan said the O'Malley Clan has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“My father and grandfather both served as chieftains, and my family has regularly attended clan events since I was a child. When I was appointed to the position myself last year, I was delighted, and as a proud Limerick man I was keen to show off my home city!” said Brendan, who described this year’s rally as a “great success”.

On Friday, events kicked off with a walking tour directed by guides Liam Irwin and Declan Hassett. In City Hall, Mayor Michael Sheahan opened the O'Malleys in Public Life exhibition, including a wonderful display by Limerick Ceramic Artists Association. It is open until this Friday, June 28. Saturday began with a bus tour,

“We then enjoyed a fascinating series of talks on oral history and the genetic underpinnings of genealogy, and through the ensuing workshop found ways of linking our family trees to increase our understanding of our shared history. The clan topped off the day with dinner and drinks in the Strand Hotel, and entertainment provided by musicians and dancers from UL - later joined by former Maryland Governer Martin O'Malley on the banjo!” said Brendan.

Sunday started with Mass in St Mary's church celebrated by Canon Donough O'Malley. Then, a magnificent lunch provided by the Hunt Museum and the inaugural Chieftain's Awards. Recipients were 2016 US presidential candidate Martin O’Malley, Granuaile author, Anne Chambers and Lions, Ireland and Munster legend John Hayes, whose mother Marie is an O’Malley.

Professor Tom O'Malley, Westport, took over as chieftain from Brendan, who wished to thank the team at Ireland101 for promoting and supporting the event, as well as sponsoring the Chieftain's Awards alongside Grace O'Malley Whiskey. “I look forward to the next year's rally in Westport, and the bright future ahead,” he said.