Child was on Limerick street in pyjama pants while mother drank

A YOUNG boy who was found in a semi-naked state by gardai who responded to a public order incident in the city centre, remains in State care, a court has heard.

Details of the incident, which happened nearly two years ago, emerged during a prosecution against the boy’s mother who was charged with child neglect following the incident.

Garda Sheila Clavin told Limerick District Court when she arrived at the scene of a reported altercation, she observed the child’s mother who was “on the flat of her back” .

She said the 31-year-old was very intoxicated and that she “assisted her home” as she lived nearby.

Judge Mary Dorgan was told when gardai arrived at the woman’s home, a number of minutes later they observed another woman sitting outside with a young boy who was wearing nothing but a pyjamas pants.

While the incident happened in August, Gardai Clavin said it was “a cold night”. She said the incident happened shortly after 10pm and that it was quickly established the boy was the defendant’s son.

She said there was a hostile atmosphere in the area following the earlier incident and that she was of the view it was not appropriate for the boy to remain there.

A relative of the defendant was contacted and she agreed to take the young boy into her care for the night.

Garda Clavin said a referral was made to Tusla the following day and that criminal proceedings were subsequently initiated.

The child, she confirmed, remains in State care.

Following legal arguments relating to the date which appears on the charge sheet, Judge Dorgan said she had no choice but to strike out the case against the child’s mother.

Inspector Niall Flood said it’s likely the charge will be “brought again”.