Plans for new visitor centre in County Limerick given green light

CONDITIONAL planning permission has been granted for the construction of a visitors centre at Ballyhoura Trails located at Glenosheen, Ardpatrick.

Ballyhoura Heritage and Environmental CLG have been granted conditional planning permission for a two storey split level visitors centre, consisting of a retail space on the lower level with a visitors information point, café with inside and outside terrace seating on the upper level, a learning resource room on the upper level, and all associated ancillary spaces.

The applicant also sought permission for a new playground, including modifications to the existing car park layout and provision of new external lighting. Planning Permission was also sought for the upgrade of the existing wastewater treatment system, including the construction of a new bicycle wash down area and bicycle parking.

The request also sought permission for minor works to the main entrance, and all other associated site works. Permission was granted subject to 18 conditions.

One of the conditions is that a programme of litter control in the vicinity of the premises including the provision of litter bins and refuse storage shall be submitted to the planning authority for written agreement.