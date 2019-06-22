Stones from demolished Limerick Prison wall to travel the country for building restoration

A WALL of almost 200 years has been demolished in Limerick Prison to facilitate an expansion of facilities on the grounds.

The 18-metre long wall was part of the original prison structure, which was built in 1821.

Following a preliminary archaeological excavation of the site, it was decided that the stones of the wall will travel to various locations across the country to restore old government buildings.

“It’s historic stone, though a fairly simple stone,” says Limerick Prison Governor Mark Kennedy, “it came out of the quarry which was on Mulgrave Street and on Markets Field at the time of the build.”

“We employed an archaeologist, with an archaeological dig having taken place in the past five years to clean off the site and to make sure all archaeological aspects were taken care of,” Governor Kennedy adds.

“We got the archaeologists to salvage and label all the major pieces of cut stone around the prison.

“In fact, an arch from Old Costello’s yard is being incorporated into new female prison.”

The demolition, which commenced late last week and lasted three days, is to cater for the expansion of the prison grounds from four to six acres.

The expansion includes the construction of new cell blocks, as well as rehabilitative spaces within the complex.

In addition to this, a new seven metre security wall will be constructed, which will not be visible from the roadside.

Meanwhile, a Limerick Leader reader has shared his strong feelings on removing the artefact.

The individual, who has chosen to remain anonymous, says that it’s a “pity” the remains of the wall could not be kept in its city of origin.

“I enjoy Limerick, and it’s sad to see a fantastic structure levelled and gone - and to add insult to injury, it’s not even staying in Limerick,” he said.

“They’re always saying our heritage is gone, we should reuse this wall which is in fantastic condition.”

The individual suggested finding a use for the stone here in Limerick instead of it going outside the county for other restoration projects.

“Something else could be rebuilt with it here in Limerick” he pointed out, “we’ve politicians everyday complaining about the state of the city but anything we have that’s of any value seems to be demolished,” they added.

