Calls to deploy private security to Limerick courthouse to free up gardai for frontline duty

THE CEO of Limerick Chamber of Commerce has written to the Government to deploy a private security agency to Limerick Courthouse in order to free up gardai for frontline policing.

After meeting with Henry Street gardai, Dee Ryan has written to the Department of Justice to action this move, which is being done at many Dublin courts.

“The reality is that prior to the opening of the new Courthouse on Mulgrave street, one garda sergeant and three gardai were allocated to court security duties. Since the opening of six additional courts in the new courthouse there are four sergeants and 20 gardai required to man the building. This change has inevitable consequences for garda presence in Limerick and a knock-on impact on community policing, which is a very positive crime prevention process,” she said.

“We have a really good record in Limerick over recent years in terms of community and inner-city policing and huge work has been carried out by gardai on this over the years. But one has to be concerned when you see resources drop by this much.

“The last thing we or any city want is to see those type of resources diminished but that, unfortunately, is what’s happening as a result of the deployment of gardai to the Mulgrave Street Courthouse.

The solution, she said, is to hire security staff for courthouse duty as is done in Dublin.

She said this could free up to 16 gardai.

“Furthermore, we are concerned about the reduction in general resources to Gardai in Limerick, with up to four sergeants and 11 gardai being sought for the traffic corps. The potential cumulative impact from both of these would divert considerable resources away from the critical day-to-day service that gardai deliver, particularly in the way of crime prevention.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael senator Kieran O'Donnell has raised the issue with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, and has supported Limerick Chamber's call.

“Whilst, some Garda presence would still be required in the courthouse, nevertheless, the majority of the present 22 Garda would be freed up for much needed community policing here in Limerick.

“The communities and businesses of Limerick want to see extra Garda on the beat. It makes no sense to me having this number of highly trained Garda engaged in non-core court security activities when they could be out patrolling the streets and making Limerick safer," Sen O'Donnell said.