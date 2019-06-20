British government officials special trade exhibition at Limerick Institute of Technology

REPRESENTATIVES of the British Government were in attendance at a manufacturing supply trade exhibition event at Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT).

The Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2019 event also welcomed 600 visitors, exhibitors, manufacturers and business owners to the Moylish Campus on the morning of last Wednesday.

For the first time in its three year history, the event hosted by UK tool technologies trade association, the GTMA, and LIT, was attended by Catherine Page, Chargée D’affaires, British Embassy, Dublin and representatives from the embassy’s Department of International Trade.

“The British Embassy is delighted to be supporting Manufacturing Solutions in Limerick today. We see it as critically important to connect companies in the manufacturing sector to support engineering med tech and aerospace companies and we are confident that great business will ensue from today,” Ms Page said.

Local suppliers and manufacturers also took part in one-to-one meetings with larger companies such as Stryker Medical, Cook Medical, Ascent Aerospace, Bombardier and Aughinish Alumina in the inaugural Meet the Manufacture event.

LIT President, Prof Vincent Cunnane said: “LIT is built on collaboration and on connectedness with industry, and we are delighted to place a new emphasis on relationship-building this year.”