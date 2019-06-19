Limerick to host major dance symposium

THE IRISH World Academy of Music and Dance at University of Limerick will team up with the acclaimed Liz Roche Company to celebrate Irish and international dance at a special three-day symposium to be held at the Irish World Academy this weekend with an opening event at at the Lime Tree Theatre.

On June 21, Liz Roche Company will bring its latest work I/Thou, a hit at the Dublin Dance Festival 2019, to the Mary Immaculate College-based theatre.

This production emerged out of a dialogue between Brian O’Doherty (recently presented with an honorary doctorate from University of Limerick) and Liz Roche, and this superb dance show draws upon the complex notations and symbolism in O’Doherty’s landmark work One Here Now; The Ogham Cycle – a nine-part series of spectacular, floor-to-ceiling wall paintings at Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh, Cork that encapsulates his career-long concerns with perception, language and identity.

The symposium will feature presentations and performances from leading dance artists and academics from Ireland, the UK, Australia, Iran, Austria, Sweden and New Zealand.

Liz Roche’s I/Thou will take place after the symposium's opening speech by Professor Suzan Kozel of University of Malmö, Sweden.

For more information, visit www.limetreetheatre.ie.