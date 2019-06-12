Gardai in Limerick appeal for whereabouts of missing woman

GARDAI in Limerick have launched a public appeal for the whereabouts of a missing woman who was last seen this Wednesday afternoon.

Martina Heelan, 43, was last seen on O'Connell Street at 12 noon on Wednesday, and was reported missing to gardai a short time later.

She is described as having long blonde straight hair below her shoulders and is described as 5ft 7 in height and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing a pink wind breaker jacket, grey peaked cap and denim leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.