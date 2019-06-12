Limerick city pub fined for selling alcohol at pub without valid licence

A CITY publican was fined €632.50 after he was prosecuted for selling alcohol at the premises he operates without a valid licence, writes David Hurley.

Anthony Kelleher was before Limerick District Court in relation to an offence which was detected on November 17, 2017.

Solicitor Aileen Mee, prosecuting, said a Revenue inspector called to the Windmill Bar, Henry Street on that date and asked to see the licence.

However, he was not shown the licence as the defendant was not available and efforts to arrange a meeting were unsuccessful.

She said there were numerous phone calls and correspondence since but that there has been little or no engagement by Mr Kelleher.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client suffers from ill health and that this had contributed to the licence lapsing.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary his client has no previous convictions and that he is in the process of rectifying matters.

The judge imposed the lowest possible fine of €632.50 giving Mr Kelleher six months to pay.