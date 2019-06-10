Limerick graphic design company receives honours for anti-sexual harassment campaign

A LIMERICK graphic design studio have been added to an annual archive of the best 100 examples of Irish contemporary communication.

Piquant Media have beaten off competition from 414 entrants feature in the 100 Archive for the first time with ‘It Stops Now’, an international campaign they designed to prevent and combat sexual harassment and violence at third level institutions.

The ‘It Stops Now’ campaign was initiated by the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NCWI), and designed at Piquant Media by Victoria Brunetta and Conor Buckley.

Roisin Buckley of Piquant media, described the work they underwent on the project, “The NCWI came to us and asked us to create their brand identity, which is very important when you’re trying to spread a message. We held a number of workshops with third-level students to get a sense of their experiences,.” she said.

Piquant media then developed a video on the topic which formed the basis of a wider poster and sticker campaign rolled out across European college campuses, which inspired murals in multiple institutions, including University College Dublin, before it was then adapted by the University of Limerick, “We wanted to bring it to life. We feel a message can hit harder if there’s something physical for people to engage with,” said Roisin.

The ‘It Stops Now’ website has been adapted into Latvian and Greek as it continues its expansion across Europe.