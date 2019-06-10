Report: Limerick loses 'Clean to European Norms' status in Ibal anti-litter survey

LIMERICK has lost its status as a clean European city, a major new anti-litter survey has revealed today.

The Treaty City has fallen a massive 18 places in the twice-yearly Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) anti-litter league, and is now considered to be moderately littered, rather than ‘Clean to European Norms’.

The survey claims that Limerick is one of the most littered places in the state, with the centre being placed in 35th out of 40th place – and the southside area of Galvone sitting three places lower.

Newly elected Green Party councillor Brian Leddin has urged more efforts to be made to tackle derelict and vacant sites, saying “this will go a long way to solving the littering problem”.

Ibal-appointed inspector from An Taisce – who make unannounced visits to each town and city – identified “litter blackspots” in Cecil Street, due to basement dumping, as well as sites near Parnell Street, Upper William Street, and High Street, which, they said was “subject to huge levels of dumping.”​

“A disappointing slip in cleanliness after much improvement in 2018,” was their verdict, although they reserved praise for the city’s main streets.

Cllr Leddin added: “Limerick seems to have slipped down the list because of littering on private properties, and therefore is likely to be linked to the problem of derelict and vacant sites,” he told the Limerick Leader, “Council has made good inroads in recent years, but we must step up our efforts. We should be using the full weight of the derelict and vacant sites legislation to ensure property owners either maintain their properties or offload them to those who have a use for them.”

The Galvone area was also sharply criticised, with inspectors singling out dumping at the rear of the estate.

They also criticised the recycle facility at the Roxboro Shopping Centre, describing it as an “abused and neglected” site.

Top of the league is Kilkenny, while Ballymun in North Dublin props up the table, and the only blackspot.