Landmarks across Limerick set to turn blue for ocean awareness day

LANDMARKS, buildings, businesses schools and homes across Limerick will turn blue this weekend to celebrate Ireland’s link to the Atlantic Ocean.

King John’s Castle, the University of Limerick and Shannon Airport are among the attractions locally which will get a splash of the dark colour this weekend, to mark World Oceans Day.

Taking place this Saturday, the event is aimed at showcasing the ocean, it’s importance in our lives, and how each of us can protect it no matter where we live.

Niall O’Callaghan, the managing director of Shannon Heritage, which operates King John’s Castle, said: “Our attractions along the Wild Atlantic Way provide reasons for visitors to immerse themselves with unrivalled storytelling and authentic experiences, to the backdrop of the great expanse that is the Atlantic Ocean. What better way to celebrate this incredible body of water, which gives us so much today as it did throughout our history, than to go blue on June 8? We are immensely proud to be involved in this initiative, which again highlights our commitment to sustainability through our environmental strategy.”

Across the university, Plassey House is going blue, alongside the fountains at the Foundation and Schuman buildings plus the Plassey Close fountain.

UL president, Dr Des Fitzgerald said: “Sustainability and the protection of the environment are key considerations for the University of Limerick, which continuously strives to adapt to a rapidly changing Ireland and face global challenges head on, particularly climate change.”

Across Ireland, over 30 different landmarks will light up in blue.

A number of buildings and fountains at UL have ‘gone blue’ to mark World Oceans Day. #WorldOceansDay #GoAtlanticBlue



“Sustainability and the protection of the environment are key considerations for UL” @ULPresident Dr Des Fitzgerald.



Read more here: https://t.co/j2T7l543zu pic.twitter.com/WjPLOCQEhw — University Of Limerick (@UL) June 7, 2019

The scheme is being spearheaded in Ireland by the Marine Institute-led Atlantic Ocean Research Alliance Co-ordination and Support Action.

People are encouraged to join in the scheme, and share how you did it to social media. Use the hashtags #WorldOceansDay and #GoAtlanticBlue, while tagging @AtlanticAll in your tweets – as well as @Seafest_ie and @OurOceanWealth if you’ve room!