New book focuses on Limerick’s 50 historic buildings

HISTORIANS, architects and indeed anyone with a love of Limerick will relish a new book, which has just been published.

Limerick in 50 Buildings tells the story of Limerick’s development through the ages “from the perspective of its architecture, resulting in a fascinating and alternative of a historically important town,” according to Amberley Publishing.

This offering by architect and planner Pat Dargan is the latest title in the Amberley 50 Building series of books.

While the quality of some of the images of the 50 buildings featured are a little disappointing, the book is still a very welcome addition to the many publications on Limerick and its history.

It would sit well in local schools and libraries and indeed in the offices of business people and professionals like architects and quantity surveyors, to mention but a few.

Limerick is of course a Viking city which was taken over by the Normans in the 12th century and fought over during the civil wars in the 17th century.

The city has also had its Georigan and Victoria eras and this legacy, the author says, “ has given Limerick a significant historical fabric of buildings from many ages.”

The 50 featured buildings include Limerick’s Gothic St Mary’s Cathedral,, the Norman King John’s Castle, medieval defences, imposing Georgian public buildings and extensive Victorian religious and industrial buildings.

The book starts off with a piece on Kilrush Church, also known as St Munchin’s Church, which would not be very well known to many Limerick people, but which is the oldest building in the city – a good one for a quiz question.

This stone building is not the church adjacent to the Treaty Stone on Clancy Strand, but an old ruin adjacent to Barrington’s Pier, on the north bank of the Shannon.

It dates back from the 10th century and is the only medieval building to be found outside the medieval sector in the city.

While some of the images don’t properly capture the buildings the photo of Tait’s clock, opposite the Dominican (St Saviours Church) is quite striking.

Looking at the various buildings it would make an opening for historic tours of the city. Unfortunately some of the buildings are now closed to the public, but many are open. The book sells at €14.99.