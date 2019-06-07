Light goes out in West Limerick GAA after passing of the legendary Mary Lee

A NEWCASTLE West woman, who imbued her children with a passionate love for the GAA, has gone to her God.

Mary Lee, mother of senior Limerick football manager Billy; minor manager Joe and grandmother of star player Jamie, passed away on Thursday.

John Cregan, chairman of Limerick County Board, described Mary as a “GAA stalwart”.

“I want to extend the very sincere condolences of Limerick County Board and, indeed, the wider Limerick GAA family to the Lee family, who have been deeply immersed in West Limerick GAA and Newcastle West GAA over many, many years,” said Mr Cregan, who called Mary “a woman before her time”,

“She was actively involved with her club at a time when it mightn’t be popular for ladies to be as out front. Mary certainly did that. She had a great love for her club and her family, of course. Our own senior football manager Billy, another son Joe is our minor football manager, her daughter Margaret is chairperson of Newcastle West GAA. There is a very strong involvement there with club and county,” said Mr Cregan. Mary served as secretary of Newcastle West GAA club for many years

Mr Cregan said Mary, who passed away in University Hospital Limerick after an illness bravely borne, fought the good fight.

“Even in the last few years when Mary was wheelchair bound she appeared at several national football league games to show her support for our county team. I’ve seen her out in the perishing cold. It is sad that Mary has passed from us. May she rest in peace,” said Mr Cregan.

In 2016, Mary made the trip to Cork to support her grandson Jamie who was awarded the Junior Footballer of the Year award at the Munster GAA awards.

Mary said: “I’m very proud of my grandson - very proud that he got the award. I even went to Castlebar once to see the Limerick footballers. I was younger then. I’m 86 now. I have two grandsons and the two of them are mad into the football. And I love the football .”

In a lovely tribute, Liam Aherne, GAA broadcaster and commentator, tweeted: “Today a light went out in Newcastle West. A light that illuminated the town and the GAA club in particular. Famous for her entry into post match dressing rooms to hand out sweets to players and the occasional swear to a referee. Rest well. Mary Lee RIP.”

Mary went to her eternal reward in the care of the staff of 4A in UHL surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, her sons Billy, Joe, and Jimmy, her daughters Margaret (Hannan) and Mary (Woulfe), her brothers Michael Lyons (Ennis) and John Lyons (Douglas, Cork). Beloved grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home Newcastle West this Friday, June 7 from 5pm to 8am, with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.