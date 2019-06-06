‘Hero’ daughter praised after lucky fire rescue in Limerick

A LIMERICK woman has been labeled a hero after saving her sister from a house fire which destroyed the upper floor of their home.

Julie Darcy, 30, was minding her sister, Yazmin Delee, 18, at their mother's house at Marian Park, Patrickswell, when the fire broke out.

Julie had put Yazmin, who has a rare chromosome disorder, to sleep in her own bed, before going to sleep herself in her mothers bed at around 11pm. She awoke shortly after to find the room a blaze.

“I woke up to find myself staring at a wall of flames. The room was on fire and the flames were coming towards me,” said Julie.

“I didn’t really think, I just got up and screamed for Yazmin to wake up.

“There was so much smoke, we could barely see or breathe. My only thoughts were for Yazmin so I got her downstairs and outside as fast as I could,” said Julie.

“Once I got outside I realized in all the rushing I had forgotten my phone. I stupidly tried to go back in and get it, but I got to the stairs and couldn’t get any further. My neighbour came out and called the emergency services,” she added.

The fire did extensive damage to the upper floor of the house, and completely destroyed the two rooms in which the girls were sleeping.

“I don’t know what exactly woke me but I am glad it did. If I didn’t wake up, we would both be dead,” said Julie.

Julie's mother, Mary Darcy, described her daughter as a hero for her actions.

“I owe her my life. There is nothing I can do to every repay her. Yazmin would never been able to wake up and get out of there if it wasn’t for Julie. Julie did really and truly save her life,” said Mary.

“I never leave Yazmin alone, and the one time I do this happens. If the worse had happened I never would have forgiven myself. Hero isn’t a strong enough word to describe Julie,” she added.

The fire is believed to have started after an ember fell back down the chimney, and into an unused fireplace which had been boarded up.

“She couldn’t live on her own. She is 18, but her mind is closer to a nine-year-old. She needs constant care and wouldn’t of been able to get out of bed by herself,” said Julie.