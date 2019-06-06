Limerick GAA launches plans to improve litter and waste management at LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK GAA and Limerick City and County Council have announced plans to tackle litter on LIT Gaelic Grounds, they have announced this Thursday morning.

LIT Gaelic Grounds chairperson Paul Foley said that the objective of the exercise is to encourage people attending this Sunday’s Shannonside clash to bring their litter and waste home.

"We are delighted with the response and support of local businesses like the Woodfield, the Ardhu and the Council and especially Limerick City Tidy Towns, led by Helen O Donnell who had volunteers out cleaning the Ennis Road at the last game,” he added.

Environment awareness officer with Limerick City and County Council, Sinead McDonnell said that “the Council are delighted to partner and support this enhanced effort especially when probably over 30,000 people will attend the games in Limerick next Sunday”.

WASTE MANAGEMENT PLANNING MEETING VICINITY OF LIT GAELIC GROUNDS https://t.co/RJefWRvfYI — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) June 5, 2019

The enhanced initiative will have an increased number of volunteers out cleaning with additional bins provided on the access routes to LIT Gaelic Grounds along with the Council and local businesses providing extra bins and cleaners also.

Limerick GAA requests supporters to bring home your litter, as no matter how many extra bins are provided, inevitably some will fill very quickly as the crowd converges towards the stadium.