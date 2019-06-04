Limerick solicitors donate €3,000 to homeless charity

NOVAS has got a very generous award from members of the legal profession.

Derek Walsh, secretary of Limerick Solicitors Bar Association said he was delighted to attend at Novas’ office in the city to meet with Una Burns, head of policy and communications and Eileen Whelan, head of HR and legal to donate a cheque for €3,000.

“The Limerick Solicitors Bar Association is committed to working with the community and supporting local charities. The contribution and positive impact that Novas make to the local community and to those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless is truly commendable.

“The Novas team provide an invaluable service and are dedicated to helping those who need it most,” said Mr Walsh, of Keating Connolly Sellors Solicitors.