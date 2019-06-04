Daughter of County Limerick woman crowned Rose of New York

THE DAUGHTER of a County Limerick woman has been crowned the Rose of New York and will be off to the famous Dome in Tralee this August.

Queens native Elena Evangelou, 22, is the daughter of Pallaskenry woman Katherine Downey, who moved to New York around 25 years ago.

Elena resides with her mum Katherine, Cypriot father Constantinos, grandmother Norma, and brother Anthony in Auburndale, Queens.

Though a native New Yorker, Elena is no stranger to Limerick or even Pallaskenry for that matter. Ever since she was a child, she has spent many summer holidays with her cousins in Pallaskenry.

“Ireland is my favorite place in the entire world, it has made me the person that I am today. Since my childhood years, I spent my summer days running in the fields of Pallaskenry and taking trips to Ringmoylan Pier with my cousins Ryan, Evin, and Oran. I hope that I will be able to give my children the same Ireland experience that I have had.”

Elena, a recent BSc graduate in business economics set up a 65 Roses Gala charity initiative through her college sorority, in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“being a part of this experience is something that I have dreamed about since a very young age. I remember watching the Rose of Tralee with my grandparents in Ireland, listening to their words of encouragement, 'One day that will be you up there'. I am looking forward to the lifelong friendships that this experience will bring to me, and I wish all the best to my fellow 2019 Rose sisters,” a thrilled Elena said.

Limerick’s current Rose is Dr Sinead Flanagan from Adare.