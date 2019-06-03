'My mother lived a full life, full of adventure': Final farewell to woman killed in car collision

“MY MOTHER lived a full, varied life, and full of adventure.”

These were the heartfelt words of son Ciaran Bradley, as hundreds gathered in a packed St Mary’s Church in Pallaskenry, to say their final farewell to the late Maeve Bradley.

Maeve, 70, was one of three elderly women tragically killed in a double-vehicle collision in Loughill on Thursday evening.

Mary Noonan, 78, and Mary Costello, 73, both from Foynes, were the two women fatally injured in the collision.

All three women were known to each other and had been attending the Listowel Writers Week events.

Parish priest Fr John Dunworth, who led the Requiem Mass this Monday afternoon, said the tragedy “shocked the locality”.

“Three women going on with their lives, and all three lives taken suddenly. No warning, no time to say goodbye.”

In his homily, Fr Dunworth said that Maeve, who had worked as a nurse, was an extensive traveller, and that it was “difficult to follow their coming and goings” as she often travelled to the Middle East.

MARY NOONAN: TD Michael Noonan says final farewell to sister killed in horror crash

In the late 1990s, Maeve settled in Ballydoole, Pallaskenry with her husband of 48 years, Denis.

“Maeve Bradley lived life fully. She had many interests. She loved books and poetry, and she wrote poetry. She loved gardening, she was involved in the local ICA in Kildimo. She would meet with the ladies there on a regular basis,” Fr Dunworth said.

Maeve’s three grandchildren presented gifts that signified her passions and interests.

Cillian brought her writing notebook and pen for her love of poetry and creative writing.

“In recent years, Maeve found more time to follow this passion, and she enjoyed writing her own short stories,” one of Maeve’s nieces said.

Bella presented a cookbook to signify her love for cooking and hospitality.

And Helen brought flowers from her grandmother’s garden “to represent her love of nature and her green fingers”.

“One of Maeve’s greatest pleasures was to spend time in her garden,” adding that she had a great horticultural knowledge.

The final tribute was led by Maeve’s son Ciaran, who thanked the hundreds who showed the Bradley and Kennedy family support.

“My mother lived a full, varied life, and full of adventure. We’re truly touched by the generosity and support that we have received.”

As the cortege exited the church, members of the Limerick ICA held a guard of honour for their friend.

A number of friends from around the country and abroad also attended the funeral Mass.

The funeral Mass of Mary Noonan took place this Monday, while the Mass for Mary Costello will take place on Wednesday.