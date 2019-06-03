Limerick PPN members call for ‘transparency'

THE CHIEF executive of Limerick City and County Council has been called on to make a public statement about a “important and vital arm of local government” which has “lain dormant” for more than a year.

Last February, the Limerick Public Participation Network (PPN) was stalled as an internal audit was carried out after issues arose in relation to governance and decision making processes, the council previously confirmed.

In a letter to Conn Murray, seen by the Limerick Leader, a number of concerned members of the Limerick PPN have outlined that they believe numerous efforts to hold a full meeting between all PPN members have been “thwarted.”

The letter states: “We write as concerned former representatives of member organisations of the Limerick PPN trying to revive this important and vital arm of local Government which has lain dormant for well over a year now.”

This has denied “the community and voluntary, social inclusion, and environment sectors of our society the input to local Government that the PPN was designed to provide when first set up,” the group adds.

The concerned PPN members want issues with the PPN to be “brought out in the open and discussed in a transparent manner”, the letter also outlines.

“We would now call for you as the chief executive of Limerick City and County Council to make a public statement in relation to this matter by facilitating the setting up of a full Plenary Meeting of the PPN,” the letter states.

“And addressing it with a detailed account of the events surrounding this matter and making yourself available to answer questions from the floor from Members of the PPN.”

While the PPN is independent of the local authority, it receives its public funding from LCCC.

Last year, Limerick PPN did not receive €50,000 in funding available from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A further €30,000, available as a contribution from Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) was also not fully availed of, a LCCC spokesperson confirmed.

Recommendations were given to the PPN secretariat following the completion of the audit last year, the letter states, however the full findings of the report has not been shared with the group.

The letter adds: “The report of the Auditor and their terms of reference should be made available to all members of the Secretariat to enable it to make a full report to the plenary meeting also.” The council did not respond to a request for a statement at the time of going to press.