Irish Water asks people in east and south Limerick to conserve water

IRISH Water is asking customers in parts of south and east Limerick to be mindful of their water consumption as some supplies have been impacted by the recent dry spell.

The lack of rainfall has caused a drop in water levels in a number of sources, including Oola, Pallasgreen, Ardpatrick and Kilfinane.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are supplementing these supplies where necessary by tankering water directly into the network in order to maintain normal supplies for homes and businesses in the area. However, some night time restrictions may be necessary in Ardpatrick and Kilfinane to allow water levels to recover.

Ian O’Mahony, water lead for Limerick, said: "May has been a particularly dry month so far and as a result there have been big drops in water levels in some of our sources around the county. We are working with our partners in Limerick City and County Council to manage this situation through tankering and leak detection so that the impact on our customers is kept to a minimum.

"We are also asking people to do whatever they can at home, at work and on the farm to be mindful of their water usage and conserve water where possible so that existing supplies can be maintained and to avoid the need for further restrictions. There are lots of water saving tips on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/conservation.”

Customers can conserve water by

Choosing to have a shower rather than a bath

Have shorter showers. An average shower uses 10 litres of water per minute

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

Checking all external taps and farm trough for leaks

Using water butts to harvest rainwater for use on the garden

Irish Water is reminding customers if they experience any issues with water supply to view the Irish Water service supply map on water.ie or visit twitter at @IWCare or call Irish Water on 1850 278 278. They thanked customers for their support in conserving water.