Limerick councillor upbeat despite 93% collapse in vote

EIGHT sitting councillors in the metropolitan area who stood for re-election lost their seats, as the winds of change blew through the local authority.

And while some members were clearly devastated and distressed at being eliminated, some preferred to look back with pride on their time as a councillor.

One of these was Independent councillor John Loftus, who saw his vote collapse from almost 650 in 2014 to just 44 now. On the back of that 93% cut, he was eliminated on the third count.

But speaking this week, he reflected on his time on the council as being “one of the greatest honours of my life”.

“I looked after the people the best I could. I made so many friends, I met so many people. It is one of the greatest achievements of my life. I’ve made Limerick City my home. Limerick means the world to me and Zsusi. I'll keep on going. I’ll always be who I am and fight the fights I think which are right,” he said.

Reflecting on his campaign, the former Anti-Austerity Alliance councillor admitted he “probably didn’t put enough into it”.

But, he pointed out that he has still only lost one of four elections – taking into account polls he stood in while at school.

Solidarity as a party were wiped out in Limerick City, their sitting councillor Mary Cahillane conceding defeat early on Saturday once tallying had been done.

She did remain in the hunt for a northside seat until the 12th count, however.

She blamed the Green wave.

“We have been victims, as have all the small left parties, of the Green surge. Also I think people have worked locally on the ground have played a huge factor, particularly the likes of Frankie Daly who has been active on the ground.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing for us. At the end of the day, for Solidarity, it’s not about electoral politics. It’s about the campaigning politics we are involved in, whether we are on the council or not,” the outgoing City North councillor said.