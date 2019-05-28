Road safety campaigner thrilled as crossing finally in place on Limerick street

ROAD safety campaigner Julie Normoyle is celebrating after winning a years-long campaign to have a pedestrian crossing installed at a dangerous junction.

Julie, who is a client of the Daughters of Charity, at its base in the Tait business centre, Dominic Street, has campaigned for the rights of those with physical disabilities for a long period of time, with a focus on road safety.

She has long highlighted the need for a zebra crossing at the Catherine Street-Glentworth Street junction.

Now, the council has put the facility in place, and Julie was joined by Cllr Sean Lynch, Mayor James Collins and friends to cut the ribbon.

“Julie has been responsible for a number of pedestrian crossings in Limerick City. Everybody out there should be delighted with what you’ve done. Julie is a very patient person, she’s inspirational for everyone out there,” Cllr Lynch said.

Mayor Collins added: “I’m delighted to be here today. Julie told me about the work she has done. I’m delighted to see you open the crossing. I want to say keep up the good work. You can see what can be achieved when everyone works together and today is a great illustration of that.”

Brian O’Dwyer, Garda traffic corps said: “We are going to be watching out for guys drink-driving, people not slowing down, not stopping at traffic lights and for pedestrian crossings.”