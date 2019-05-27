Gardai seek public's help in tracing whereabouts of missing teenager in Limerick city

GARDAI ARE seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Limerick city.

Eric McLoughlin, 16, was last seen in Limerick city at approximately 9pm on Friday.

He is described as being approximately 5'7 and having fair/brown hair with blue eyes.

His hair is short and shaved at the sides. He is of slim build and when last seen he was wearing wine Nike tracksuit ends, a black/grey North Face jacket and Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mitchelstown Garda Station on 02584833.