Gardai seek public's help in tracing whereabouts of missing teenager in Limerick city
Eric McLoughlin, 16, missing from Limerick city
GARDAI ARE seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Limerick city.
Eric McLoughlin, 16, was last seen in Limerick city at approximately 9pm on Friday.
He is described as being approximately 5'7 and having fair/brown hair with blue eyes.
His hair is short and shaved at the sides. He is of slim build and when last seen he was wearing wine Nike tracksuit ends, a black/grey North Face jacket and Nike runners.
Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mitchelstown Garda Station on 02584833.
