Signalling fault causes commuter chaos on Limerick Dublin line

Early morning train passengers from Limerick to Dublin faced delays this morning following a major signalling fault at Heuston Station, Dublin.

The 5.30am train had left before the problem had been detected and was delayed as no trains could enter the station. Later trains were delayed leaving the station.

A statement from Iarnrod Eireann said: "This morning InterCity services will begin operating into and out of Heuston with delays. Commuter services remain suspended.

“This is impacting on all intercity routes into and out of Heuston as well as Portlaoise Commuter and Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock Commuter service.The following trains are moving as of 7:50 serving their regular stops:

“5:50 Cork – Heuston, approaching Thurles

“5:30 Limerick – Heuston, has left Limerick Junction

“6:15 Cork Heuston - approaching Limerick Junction

“5.40 Portlaoise Heuston is enroute

“Engineers are working to rectify the fault by implementing a manual signalling system.”

No bus alternatives can be arranged due to the large volume of customers affected. Customer who have not arrived at their departure station should seek alternative arrangements.