Election posters vandalised in Limerick city

A NUMBER of election posters have been damaged in the Corbally area of Limerick city.

Over 40 posters, which were removed near the Corbally Roundabout, were left scattered on the street.

It is believed that they belong to a number of different parties and candidates.

Local Election Candidate for Limerick City North, Kieran Walsh, took to Twitter to highlight the issue.

“Multiple posters destroyed in Corbally. Tidied up and put to the side of the station. I guess Someone is sick of us! I'll remove cable ties at lunch,” said Kieran.