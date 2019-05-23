Louise Loves: Limerick cafe at your service after TV appearance!

FOR over fifty years the Tracey’s have been in business on Nicolas Street in the heart of Limerick’s medieval quarter. Taking over his parents business with his wife Sheelagh, Mike Tracey has now opened a beautiful contemporary bakehouse café.

I sat down with Sheelagh last week and we chatted all things, baking, brunch, the Brennan’s and Limericks most innovative street!

“We always knew that we wanted to expand and open a café, it was just a case of getting the money together and deciding to go for it!” Sheelagh tells me!

The industrious couple pitched their renovation idea to the Brennan’s last year with the hope of being selected for the show!

“When the opportunity came about to get involved with the Brennan’s brothers we jumped at it. We knew we might never have an opportunity like this again! It was a wonderful experience and it really allowed us to see new potential for the space!”

“We’ve split the business into two units, we still have the original shop and a separate entrance into the café! ‘

As well as running their new café, Mike and Sheelagh are busy with their catering services and in house bakery.

“We are still very proud to be a bakery, we are passionate about good food and now we serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner as well as making daily pre prepared meals for businesses in town!”

The Tracey’s launched Bakehouse 22 in early October. Attracting a mix of tourists as well as locals, the cafe is only a stone’s throw from King John’s Castle on one of Limerick’s most up and coming streets!

Nicolas Street is currently a hive of activity, home to Get West tourist hub, the escape rooms and launching this week the brand new Treaty City Craft Brewery!

“It is a great street with lots happening, we would love to attract more footfall during the day, but the summer season is only around the corner and the area will get busier then. We want to get our name out there and encourage as many people as possible to call in and visit us here’ says Sheelagh who has also been shortlisted as Limerick’s business woman of the year 2019.

The café’s industrial chic interiors and ideal location makes it the perfect pit stop for coffee and a snack! Nicolas Street is booming and with so much to offer it looks like the place to be this summer! Bakehouse 22 is open for business daily from 9am.

THINK GREEN AND GET A TLC REUSABLE CUP

Team Limerick Clean-Up has launched their own TLC branded Reusable Cups, which come in the red of Munster and green of Limerick.

This campaign aims to help educate people that even the smallest actions have an impact on our environment.



Above: Jack O'Donoghue, Billy Holland and CJ Stander promoting the TLC reusable cup

Anybody who wants one of their limited-edition cup’s is asked to either visit the TLC social media pages, or email info@teamlimerick cleanup.ie and in 20 words or less, and say what their favourite part of Team Limerick Clean-Up is.

Cups are extremely limited and the best entries will be sent one, free of charge.



This is an initiative for young and old to get involved, get your green thinking cap on and bag yourself some exclusive TLC merchandise! Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council and the Limerick Leader.

ROGHA NA SEACHTAINE

To do - Fab Lab

Check out Limerick's potential, you will be blown away! Final year architecture students from UL have created model plans of their individual take on Limericks Opera Centre site! Their incredible models will give you food for thought and highlight the importance of the development space.

To listen - ZHIKO

Dublin based artist Calvin Scully, aka ZHIKO has teamed up with international dance duo VAVO for this summery bop! It’s an ideal addition to the sunny day playlist!

To see - Lisa O'Neill

This Thursday May 23. Cavan singer songwriter Lisa O’Neill is live in Dolans. Shortlisted for RTÉ Choice album of the year her repertoire of songs is second to none! A live performance not to be missed!