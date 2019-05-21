Local election candidate has bike stolen while canvassing in Limerick city 

A LOCAL election candidate has had her bicycle stolen while on the campaign trail in Limerick city this Tuesday.

Elisa O’Donovan, who is the Social Democrats’ local election candidate for Limerick City West, took to social media this Tuesday afternoon in appeal for the whereabouts of her bike.

Ms O’Donovan, a speech and language therapist, said on Twitter: “Just out canvassing in Oakview Drive in Ballinacurra and my bike was stolen!! I've been using his bike non stop for my local election campaign and use it all the time. Please can everyone keep an eye out for it.”

Just out canvassing in Oakview Drive in Ballinacurra and my bike was stolen!! I've been using his bike non stop for my local election campaign and use it all the time. Please can everyone keep an eye out for it pic.twitter.com/1GkAiD98nl May 21, 2019

The public go to the polling stations this Friday, May 24 to cast their vote in four different ballots; local elections, European elections, the divorce referendum, and the plebiscite for a directly-elected Mayor of Limerick.