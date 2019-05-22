Appeal following unusual theft of fire extinguishers in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing for information following a highly unusual theft from a premises at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

According to gardai, intruders who entered a commercial premises in the early hours of last Thursday – May 16 – stole a drill and two sets of fire extinguishers before making their escape.

“It would look very much out of place to see anybody carrying two fire extinguishers and a drill at approximately 3.20am in the morning,” said Garda John Finnerty who is appealing to anyone who may have been in the Castletroy area and who may have seen anything unusual to come forward.

“If you recall seeing this or have any other information on this matter, then please contact the gardai at Henry Street station who are investigating the burglary,” he said.

Gardai at Henry Street can be contacted at (061) 212400.