Golden jubilee celebration for three Limerick nuns who shaped lives 

THE PARISH of Kilfinane and Scoil Pól celebrated Sister Kathleen Neenan, Sister Eileen Kelly and Sister Patricia Coughlan’s golden jubilee in the religious order of the Sisters of Saint Paul the Apostle.

All three are past pupils and teachers of Scoil Pól. Sister Kathleen was also principal of Scoil Pól and oversaw the construction of the current school which opened in 1986.

Mass on Saturday evening, May 4, was celebrated by Fr Michael O Shea and assisted by Monsignor Dan Neenan, brother of Sister Kathleen. In his introduction, Fr O’Shea reminded the congregation of the invaluable contributions made by each of the sisters to the parish of Kilfinane and surrounding parishes, and of their lifetime contribution to education in south Limerick and beyond. In addition, Fr O’Shea spoke of the sisters parochial work and of their living out the words of the orders foundress, Genivieve Dupuis, “Do your best for the children”.

“The motto of Scoil Pól – All things to everyone – embodies the sisters lives in their service to others, given freely and always,” he added.

Prayers of the faithful and the second reading were read by more Scoil Pól students who are completing the Saint John Paul Awards. These awards are just one of the many innovations Sister Patricia has been instrumental starting in Kilfinane.

After Mass, principal of Scoil Pól, Michael O Hara, on behalf of Scoil Pól past and present spoke briefly of the role each sister has had in the provision and development of Scoil Pól. Thanking the sisters for the faithfulness and dedication to Scoil Pól, Mr O' Hara reminded everyone that each and every individual has had their lives shaped and influenced by the their interaction with the sisters.

“Our lives are better for this interaction in the most positive of ways and has shaped us in all that we do. They have influenced us by how they have lived their lives, in their daily living of the teachings of Saint Paul and have been fundamental in the building of character and morality in all who have had the privilege to work with them,” said Mr O’Hara.

Board of management of Scoil Pól and Scoil Fhionáin presented each of the sisters with a memento of their special occasion.