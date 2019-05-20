Gardai welcome Limerick’s ‘new recruit’ and ‘little warrior’ Noah

GARDAI have welcomed a new, inspirational recruit into their force – two-year-old “little warrior” Noah Quish from Limerick.

In a heart-warming social media post by An Garda Siochana at the weekend, the police force took to Twitter to share a picture of the smiling Monaleen boy, geared up in uniform and ready for duty.

In the post, An Garda Siochana said they “would like to welcome our new recruit Noah Quish, aged 2 years from Monaleen, in Limerick. He is a real little warrior who is fighting his illness and still has a smile on his face.

An Garda Síochána would like to welcome our new recruit Noah Quish, aged 2 years from Monaleen, in Limerick. He is a real little warrior who is fighting his illness and still has a smile on his face. Great to see Noah working hard.... pic.twitter.com/4fdlu0RFqy May 19, 2019

“Great to see Noah working hard,” they added.

The post has been shared by hundreds on social media.